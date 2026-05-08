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From 'Manga Maaya' and 'Loop' to 'Dhruti': 5 new Kannada movies releasing this week

From gritty mysteries to heartwarming stories, there is truly a genre for every movie lover at the cinemas today. Here's a look at the new Kannada releases hitting the big screen today.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 08:52 IST
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Manga Maaya

Mathe Male Hoyyuthide

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Dhruti

Operation D

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Loop

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Published 08 May 2026, 08:52 IST
Entertainment NewsmoviesKannada filmsTrendingKFIFilmyzilla

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