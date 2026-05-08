<p>What starts as an underdog’s revenge theft quickly turns into a claustrophobic nightmare for a lodge boy trapped with his prize. <em>Manga Maaya</em> is a fresh genre-bender from Prasad Puttur that’s already taking Coastal Karnataka by storm with its unique mix of mystery and laughs.</p>.<p>A unique love story, <em>Mathe Male Hoyyuthide</em> weaves two distinct time periods into one heartfelt journey and is presented by Suma under the banner of Sri Gavirangananath Swamy Pictures.</p>.<p>Starring Anchal Gowda, Bhavana Reddy and Prashanth Soppimath in key roles, this Jagadish M directorial revolves around the life of a tennis player whose world is shattered by a violent attack. Over a gripping 93 minutes, the film moves past the pain to focus on her inspiring fight to reclaim her life and demand justice.</p>.<p>Kannada thriller <em>Operation D</em> revolves around a high-profile assassination and the chaotic investigation that follows afterwards. After dodging a deadly plot against his own life, Ashutosh goes into a dangerous world of deception to expose the truth. It’s a race against time to find the killers before they strike again.</p>.<p>Starring Shashi Kiran and Shobitha in key roles, this gripping thriller revolves around the dangerous world of corporate betting. Directed by Yashwantha Hassan, the movie is produced by Yallappa SK and Umesh KN.</p>