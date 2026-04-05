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From 'Ramayana' to 'Awarapan 2': Top 6 most anticipated Bollywood movies of this year

The list features Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' and Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' to Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' and Akshay Kumar's 'Bhoot Bangla'.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 07:54 IST
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BHOOTH BANGLA - April 17

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MAATRUBHUMI: MAY WAR REST IN PEACE - TBA

The poster of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'.

The poster of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'.

Credit: X

DRISHYAM 3 - October 2

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AWARAPAN 2- Exact release date TBA

RAMAYANA PART 1 - Exact release date TBA

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KING - December 24

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Published 05 April 2026, 07:54 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanRanbir KapoorBollywood filmsAkshay KumarEmraan HashmiNew filmTrending Nowupcoming moviesFilmyzilla

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