<p>From horror-comedies to action-thrillers and war dramas, the year has something for everyone. </p><p>Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor or even Emraan Hashmi, all your favourite superstars have something lined up for 2026.</p><p>Here's a look at the top-most anticipated movies of the year.</p>.<p>Starring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bhooth%20bangla">Akshay Kumar</a>, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty and Mithila Palkar, the horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan is set for a theatrical release on April 17. The film's release is pushed by one week given the spectacular success of <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>. </p><p>One of the biggest highlights of the film is the reunion of director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after more than 15 years. The duo has previously gave blockbusters like <em>Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa </em>and others.</p><p>The paid previews for the film will begin on April 16.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=salman%20khan">Salman Khan's</a> war drama <em>Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, </em>originally titled<em> Battle of Galwan, </em>is rumoured to release on August 14. The movie was previously reported to be released on April 17 but was then pushed to align it with India's Independence Day.</p><p>Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also features Chitrangada Singh. </p><p>Along with the new title, the makers have released a new poster for the movie which shows Salman as a brave soldier in a clean-shaven look. However, no release date was mentioned on the new poster. </p>.<p>The final chapter in the <em>Drishyam</em> franchise starring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajay-devgn">Ajay Devgn</a> is set to release on October 2. The film will bring back the original cast who will reprise their roles including Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor.</p><p>The franchise is a remake of the Malayalam film franchise of the same name which stars Mohanlal. The original <em>Drishyam 3</em> (Malayalam) is set to release on May 21, on Mohanlal's birthday.</p>.<p>In this much-awaited sequel, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emraan-hashmi">Emraan Hashmi</a> is set to reprise his role as Shivam. The film which was originally scheduled for April 3 release is now pushed to Independence Day weekend, as per reports.</p><p>As per a report by Sacnilk, the film is the number 1 most anticipated film of the year as it has recorded 17,000 interests within a single 24-hour window on Book My Show.</p><p>Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also features Disha Patani.</p>.<p>Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.</p><p>Just a few hours after dropping the first look teaser, the film has sparked a lot of debates. While some are hailing Ranbir's look as Rama, others are calling the big-budget movie out for bad VFX. Despite the backlash, the film is still remains one of the most anticipated movies of the year.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ramayana">Ramayana</a></em> Part 1 is set to release on Diwali this year.<br></p>.<p><em>King</em> will be back. The action thriller starring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shah-rukh-khan">Shah Rukh Khan</a> will be making sure the year end on a high note. </p><p>Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film features a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat and Arshad Warsi.</p><p>The film is set for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.</p>