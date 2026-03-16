From Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt to Madhavan: Top-rated movies of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' stars on IMDb

All set for a global release on March 19, 2026, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently one of the highest-ranked "most anticipated" titles on IMDb. This direct sequel to Aditya Dhar’s 2025 espionage drama continues the gritty journey of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as he operates undercover across the border. Ahead of its release, here's a quick look at the actors' most acclaimed titles to date, as per IMDb.