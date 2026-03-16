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From Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt to Madhavan: Top-rated movies of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' stars on IMDb

All set for a global release on March 19, 2026, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently one of the highest-ranked "most anticipated" titles on IMDb. This direct sequel to Aditya Dhar’s 2025 espionage drama continues the gritty journey of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as he operates undercover across the border. Ahead of its release, here's a quick look at the actors' most acclaimed titles to date, as per IMDb.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 13:16 IST
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Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Credit: Jio Studios

Sanjay Dutt in Dhurandhar.

Sanjay Dutt in Dhurandhar.

Credit: Jio Studios

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R Madhavan in Dhurandhar.

R Madhavan in Dhurandhar.

Credit: Jio Studios

Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar.

Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar.

Credit: Jio Studios

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Rakesh Bedi in Dhurandhar.

Rakesh Bedi in Dhurandhar.

Credit: Jio Studios

Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar.

Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar.

Credit: Jio Studios

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Danish Pandor in Dhurandhar.

Danish Pandor in Dhurandhar.

Credit: Jio Studios

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Published 16 March 2026, 13:16 IST
Entertainment NewsR MadhavanIMDbRanveer SinghTrendingArjun RampalAditya DharFilmyzilla

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