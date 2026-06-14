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From rejection to conviction: How 'Lagaan' won over Aamir Khan

Like 'Mughal-E-Azam' and 'Sholay', 'Lagaan' was once considered financially risky, impractical and too unconventional to make.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 10:38 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanbollywoodIndian CinemaLagaan

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