'From the World of John Wick: Ballerina' movie review: A bloody ballet that’s completely out of sync

<p>Some franchises stay true to the characters they represent. 'John Wick' is known for getting battered, refusing to quit, and still emerging victorious. 'Ballerina' attempts something similar, but it is not quite the same.</p>.<p>Set within the ever-expanding Wick universe, Ana de Armas plays Eve Macarro, a ballerina trained in both elegance and execution. She sets out to uncover the truth behind her father’s death, crossing paths with familiar figures like Winston, Charon, and Jonathan himself, who makes a brief but effective appearance. The film follows the blueprint of the series, with stylish lighting, set pieces, and music. The structure is familiar, but the impact is lighter. Watching 'Ballerina' feels a bit like a Women’s IPL match. The format is recognisable, the ambition is clear, and the presentation polished. Yet the scale, weight, and intensity are never quite the same. It remains enjoyable, but rarely gripping.</p>.<p>Ana de Armas delivers a physically committed performance with a strong presence. However, her emotional arc is underwritten and never fully explored. Norman Reedus adds grit, though his character remains underused. Angelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, and Ian McShane return largely to maintain continuity, rather than shape the story in meaningful ways.</p>.<p>The most compelling moment arrives during John Wick’s brief appearance. His presence alone sharpens the tone and lifts the film. It is a reminder of the standard this universe once set. That same weight proves difficult for Eve to carry.</p>.<p>For this ballerina, balance is the hardest step. 'Ballerina' stays in sync with the choreography but never quite leads the dance.</p>