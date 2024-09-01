From 'why is Rahul Gandhi LoP' to 'Ram Covid': The wild world of Kangana Ranaut's interview spree

Actor and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut is currently focused on promoting her upcoming film, Emergency. The actor is giving back to back interviews to several publications and talking on a range of topics from Bollywood to politics.
However, Ranaut is making more headlines for her odd statements than the self-written, directed and produced movie based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Her statements have sent internet into a frenzy with users making compilation videos of the statement given by the actor.
Here are some of the moments that have sparked mass hysteria among social media users.
'Why is Rahul Gandhi LoP?'
In a recent interview with News24, the Himachal Pradesh MP asked "On what basis Rahul Gandhi has been made the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha? Unhone kya teer mara hai? (What has he achieved?)"
To this, the TV anchor explained to her that Congress party has won 99 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and 10 per cent seats of the total strength of the Parliament are required for the post. Ranaut then replied, "Agar apko aise bat karni hai toh uska koi jawab ho hi nahi sakta (If you talk like this, then I do not have any answer for it)"
A clip of this interview has gone viral on social media with netizens trolling Kangana for her parliamentary knowledge.
"Maturity level...And people used to troll Aliya Bhat for no reason," wrote a user, while another added, "Even Reporter is now roasting her."
Beginners : Ram Nath— Rohini Anand (@mrs_roh08) August 29, 2024
Legends : Ram Nath Kovind
Kangana : Ram COVID 🤣
Side-effects of COVID vaccins or manufacturing defects? 😂😂pic.twitter.com/FW2HMOLHC5
"'Ram Covid Ji', first Dalit President"
Of all her recent interviews, Kangana's conversation with The Lallantop has raised the most eyebrows with the actor giving a series of bizarre statements. During the interview, the actor referred to former President Ram Nath Kovind as the first Dalit president and also mispronounced his name as "Ram Covid."
While the interviewer corrected the Queen-actor for her facts and said that KR Narayanan was the first Dalit president of India, netizens went on a brutal trolling spree for her slip of tongue.
"Effect of Covishield + Electoral bond..!!" a user took dig at the actor. Another one wrote, "Beginners : Ram Nath, Legends : Ram Nath Kovind, Kangana : Ram COVID."
However, in a post on X, the actress has slammed the media organisation for "editing" her shots and "pasting them out of context."
'How would he understand Emergency?'
Promoting her much awaited film Emergency, Kangana also made an appearance on the popular interview show Aap Ki Adaalat, where she was asked whether she thinks that Congress leader and Indira Gandhi's grandson Rahul Gandhi would like the movie.
Rajat Sharma : Will Rahul Gandhi like your film #Emergency ?— Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) August 31, 2024
Kangana Ranaut: "If he watches TOM & JERRY after going home then how will he like such a movie."😭🤣
Queen for a reason 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h67Pv993Oy
To this, Kangana replied, "Agar woh ghar jaakar Tom & Jerry dekhte honge toh unhe kaise samajh ayegi (If he watches Tom & Jerry cartoon at home then how will he understand my film)?"
The Parliamentarian also went on to say that Rahul needs to let go his "prince" image, otherwise he will remain a "cartoon" in the Indian political scene.
Her statement has left the internet divided with BJP supporters backing her while Congress supporters asking for boycott of her movie.
"Well Tom and Jerry is much better than any of her movie," wrote a user on social media platform X.
Likening farmers' protest to Bangladesh unrest
Probably the most controversial statement given by the MP in the recent times, for which she was also reprimanded by BJP, was her suggesting that the farmers' protest in India could've led to a "Bangladesh-like situation" if not for the measures taken by the current BJP leadership.
The actress shared a clip of the interview on her X account in which she was heard saying, “bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place” during farmers protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.
Later, her party issued a statement expressing disagreement with her views and also said that she is not authorised to speak on police issues.
'Bas teen jaatiyan hain...'
In interview with The Lallantop, Kangana Ranaut also talked about caste census and said that there is no need for a caste census as "there are only three castes, poor, farmers and women." "There should be no fourth caste, she said.
The actress reiterated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent statement on the issue and said, "My position is the same as Yogi Adityanath's. Saath rahenge nek rahenge, batenge katenge (let’s stay together, remain good. If we are divided, we will be destroyed)."
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate attacked the Bollywood star for being unaware of the condition of the "Dalits and Tribals as she herself is an upper caste."
The statement has also left netizens wondering whether this is the official stance of the saffron party as well. "How does she have so much time? Most of my politician friends are so busy with their constituencies that they barely have a minute to speak on the phone," wondered one of the users.
Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency is set to release in cinemas on September 6.