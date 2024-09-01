From 'why is Rahul Gandhi LoP' to 'Ram Covid': The wild world of Kangana Ranaut's interview spree

To this, Kangana replied, "Agar woh ghar jaakar Tom & Jerry dekhte honge toh unhe kaise samajh ayegi (If he watches Tom & Jerry cartoon at home then how will he understand my film)?"

The Parliamentarian also went on to say that Rahul needs to let go his "prince" image, otherwise he will remain a "cartoon" in the Indian political scene.

Her statement has left the internet divided with BJP supporters backing her while Congress supporters asking for boycott of her movie.

"Well Tom and Jerry is much better than any of her movie," wrote a user on social media platform X.

Likening farmers' protest to Bangladesh unrest

Probably the most controversial statement given by the MP in the recent times, for which she was also reprimanded by BJP, was her suggesting that the farmers' protest in India could've led to a "Bangladesh-like situation" if not for the measures taken by the current BJP leadership.

The actress shared a clip of the interview on her X account in which she was heard saying, “bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place” during farmers protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Later, her party issued a statement expressing disagreement with her views and also said that she is not authorised to speak on police issues.

'Bas teen jaatiyan hain...'

In interview with The Lallantop, Kangana Ranaut also talked about caste census and said that there is no need for a caste census as "there are only three castes, poor, farmers and women." "There should be no fourth caste, she said.

The actress reiterated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent statement on the issue and said, "My position is the same as Yogi Adityanath's. Saath rahenge nek rahenge, batenge katenge (let’s stay together, remain good. If we are divided, we will be destroyed)."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate attacked the Bollywood star for being unaware of the condition of the "Dalits and Tribals as she herself is an upper caste."

The statement has also left netizens wondering whether this is the official stance of the saffron party as well. "How does she have so much time? Most of my politician friends are so busy with their constituencies that they barely have a minute to speak on the phone," wondered one of the users.

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency is set to release in cinemas on September 6.