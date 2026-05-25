<p>Mumbai: In a major development reflecting growing tensions within the Hindi film industry over contractual commitments and professional accountability, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a non-cooperation directive against actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a> following a dispute linked to his reported exit from the upcoming film <em>Don 3</em>.</p><p>The action came after filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and production house Excel Entertainment approached FWICE with concerns regarding the actor’s withdrawal from the project at an advanced stage of pre-production.</p>.Why the film body FWICE has banned Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh.<p>FWICE said it had received a complaint from the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), following which the federation convened meetings involving all concerned parties, including Farhan Akhtar, producer Ritesh Sidhwani and Ranveer Singh.</p><p>According to FWICE, the producers informed the body that nearly Rs 45 crore had already been spent on the film’s pre-production work. </p><p>Farhan Akhtar reportedly expressed concern that the sudden withdrawal of a lead actor from a high-budget project could expose producers to substantial financial losses and disrupt scheduling and execution plans.</p><p>The federation said Farhan Akhtar, who is directing the film, argued that his professional commitments and schedules had been planned around the project’s scale and casting, adding that abrupt exits from committed projects violated long-standing industry norms and professional ethics.</p><p>FWICE stated that it had issued multiple communications to Ranveer Singh requesting his personal appearance before the federation to present his version of events and facilitate an amicable resolution.</p>.'Raw and Undekha': Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' to return to Netflix with new uncut version.<p>However, according to the federation, the actor responded after three reminders, stating that FWICE was not the appropriate forum to adjudicate the matter and that the dispute was contractual in nature and therefore subject to legal processes.</p><p>“Considering the conduct displayed towards the Federation and the stakeholders associated with the project, the office bearers of FWICE have resolved to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive against Ranveer Singh,” FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, president BN Tiwari, honorary general secretary Ashok Dubey and treasurer Gangeshwarlal Shrivastavsaid in a joint statement.</p><p>At the same time, FWICE clarified that it remained open to hearing Ranveer Singh’s side and was willing to offer him an audience for further discussions.</p><p>The federation also appealed to producers’ associations and industry bodies to support its stand against what it termed “unprofessional practices” in the larger interest of the film and television industry.</p><p>The development has once again brought into focus the increasing friction within the entertainment industry over actor commitments, contractual disputes and the financial risks associated with large-scale productions. Industry observers note that with mounting production costs and tight release schedules, abrupt exits by major stars can significantly affect investments, distribution strategies and project timelines.</p>