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FWICE issues ban on actor Ranveer Singh over 'Don 3' dispute

The action came after Farhan Akhtar and production house Excel Entertainment approached FWICE with concerns regarding the actor’s withdrawal from the project.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 15:21 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 15:21 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodRanveer Singh

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