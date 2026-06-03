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FWICE withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive against Ranveer Singh

FWICE had earlier imposed the directive after Ranveer allegedly failed to respond to repeated summons issued by the industry body in regard to his reported exit from 'Don 3'.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 13:45 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsRanveer Singh

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