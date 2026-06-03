FWICE withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive against Ranveer Singh

<p>Mumbai: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against actor Ranveer Singh, bringing an end to a controversy that had triggered a debate on contractual commitments and dispute resolution mechanisms within the entertainment sector.</p><p>FWICE had earlier imposed the directive after Ranveer allegedly failed to respond to repeated summons issued by the industry body in connection with his reported exit from <em>Don 3</em>, the much-awaited film being produced by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's production house. </p>.Ranveer Singh didn't take hefty fees for 'Dhurandhar'; here's why.<p>The actor's withdrawal from the project had reportedly led to concerns among producers and industry stakeholders over financial implications and scheduling disruptions associated with large-budget productions.</p><p>The issue gained prominence after FWICE called upon its members to refrain from working with the actor until the matter was resolved. However, the intervention of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), along with consultations involving key stakeholders from the film fraternity, paved the way for a settlement.</p><p>According to industry sources, discussions were held between representatives of FWICE, IMPPA and other industry bodies, during which it was collectively decided to resolve the matter in a constructive and amicable manner rather than allowing the dispute to escalate further. </p><p>Following these deliberations, FWICE announced the withdrawal of the non-cooperation directive with immediate effect.</p><p>Industry observers view the development as a positive step towards preserving harmony within the film fraternity at a time when the sector is recovering from multiple economic and structural challenges. The episode has also highlighted the growing need for clearer contractual safeguards and institutional mechanisms to address disputes involving actors, producers and trade bodies.</p><p>While the immediate standoff has ended, the controversy has reignited discussions on accountability and professional commitments in an industry where delays and project exits can have significant financial consequences. Stakeholders believe the resolution could serve as a template for handling similar disputes through dialogue and mediation rather than confrontation.</p><p>The revocation of the directive is expected to clear the way for Ranveer Singh's ongoing and future projects, while also easing tensions between artists' associations, producers and employee unions.</p>