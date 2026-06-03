FWICE withdraws non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after actor sent legal notice

<p>Hours after Ranveer Singh sent a legal notice to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Wednesday (June 3), the film body has withdrawn the non-cooperation directive issued against the actor.</p><p>The decision was taken after an intervention by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), the Producers Guild of India (PGI) and Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA).</p><p>"We are taking back our non cooperative directive from immediate effect after a request by IMPAA, the producers' guild and CINTAA."</p><p>"We have been told that we should all sit together with the producers' body and take an appropriate decision where neither the producers and directors nor the actor face any issues," FWICE president BN Tiwari said.</p><p>"No one has won or lost in this matter. Our legal department will respond to his legal notice," he added.</p>.Ranveer Singh sues FWICE over non-cooperation directive issued against him amid 'Don 3' row.<p>On May 25, FWICE had issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor citing the film body had issued multiple communications to Ranveer Singh requesting his personal appearance before the federation to present his version of events and facilitate an amicable resolution. </p><p>However, according to the federation, the actor responded after three reminders, stating that FWICE was not the appropriate forum to adjudicate the matter and that the dispute was contractual in nature and therefore subject to legal processes.</p><p>Following which, the film body had issued NCD, which many thought was a ban.</p><p>Ranveer's spokesperson had also issued a statement around the controversy.</p><p>The statement read, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the <em>Don</em> franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding <em>Don 3</em>, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.<br><br>"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the statement added.</p>.Ranveer Singh didn't take hefty fees for 'Dhurandhar'; here's why.<p>On June 3, Ranveer sent a legal notice to FWICE. While the details about the notice were not revealed, the FWICE president said their legal team will respond to the notice.</p><p>The whole controversy began with Ranveer's public fallout with Farhan Akhtar over his abrupt exit from <em>Don 3</em> after <em>Dhurandhar's</em> success.</p>