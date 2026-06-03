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FWICE withdraws non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after actor sent legal notice

"No one has won or lost in this matter. Our legal department will respond to his legal notice," FWICE President said.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 10:30 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghTrending

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