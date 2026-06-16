'Gadar 3' to be a 'nuclear bomb'; Sunny Deol to 'detonate' it, says director

<p>Hindi cinema’s cult classic <em>Gadar: Ek Prem Katha</em> recently hit its 25-year milestone. The occasion was marked on Monday evening with a special anniversary party, bringing together the film's actors, director, and others to celebrate its glorious achievement under one roof.</p><p>During the event, actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, along with director Anil Sharma, spent some time speaking with the media persons.</p><p>Naturally, the question of a third instalment came up. Director Anil said that he is currently waiting for the right script, assuring fans that work on the film will begin in full swing the moment the story is locked in.</p>.'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma announces new movie 'Vanvaas'.<p>“The 1st part was a bomb, the 2nd part was an atom bomb, the 3rd part will be a nuclear bomb. The day I get that nuclear bomb, I’ll ask these people to detonate," said the filmmaker.</p><p>The hint at a potential third chapter has sparked massive hype online, fuelling intense anticipation among the franchise's dedicated audience and Sunny Deol’s massive fanbase.</p><p>Set during the chaotic 1947 Partition of India, <em>Gadar</em> is reportedly based on the life of Boota Singh. It tells the gripping story of Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver whose peaceful marriage to a Muslim woman is shattered when her family pulls her across the border into Pakistan. Beyond its powerful story, the film's unforgettable music, composed by Uttam Singh, continues to be cherished by fans to date.</p>.Sunny Deol says 'Gadar 2' helped him connect with newer audience: They are now seeing my older films.<p>Originally produced by Zee Telefilms, <em>Gadar</em> emerged as a major blockbuster on its release. Its long-awaited sequel, <em>Gadar 2</em>, hit theaters in August 2023 and achieved a massive commercial success. The movie collected close to Rs 700 crore at the box office, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of the year.</p><p>The second part successfully reunited the main cast, with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma returning to portray the same roles they played in the 2001 drama.</p>