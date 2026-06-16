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'Gadar 3' to be a 'nuclear bomb'; Sunny Deol to 'detonate' it, says director

The hint at a potential third chapter has sparked massive hype online, fuelling intense anticipation among the franchise's dedicated audience and Sunny Deol’s massive fanbase.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 05:58 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 05:58 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsSunny DeolAmeesha PatelTrendingFilmyzilla

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