'Game Changer' teaser launch rocks Lucknow; Ram Charan, Kiara Advani leave fans thrilled

<p>The much-anticipated teaser of Shankar and Ram Charan’s <em>Game Changer</em> was released at a gala event in Lucknow. The teaser has been well received by the audience and has upped the expectations for the movie. The one minute thirty-two seconds teaser gives the audience a glimpse of Shankar’s visual spectacle featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.</p>.<p>Ram Charan has lived up to the expectation and showcases his mass avatar, highlighting his acting prowess in its full glory. And this is the first time Kiara is sharing the screen with Ram Charan and with the teaser release, audiences are going gaga over their chemistry on screen.</p><p>The event was held at Pratibha Theatre in Lucknow, the event saw media across the nation and also scripted history by becoming the first teaser to be launched in Lucknow's one of the oldest theatres - Pratibha.</p><p>The event was also graced by Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah and the crew behind the film. Fans at the event were impressed with the film teaser. Adding more to excitement, the makers also dropped in, riding to the venue in cars decked out with the movie's poster.</p><p>Directed by celebrated filmmaker Shankar, the movie also stars SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Anjali in crucial roles. <em>Game Changer</em> is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, with a storyline by Karthik Subbaraj, and written by SU Venkatesan and Vivek. The makers have planned to release the movie on January 10, 2025.</p>