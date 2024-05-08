‘Game of Thrones’ actor Ian Gelder dies at 74

Over a 50-year career in television, film and theater, Gelder appeared in the beloved British sci-fi show Doctor Who and its spinoff Torchwood, as well as in a television adaptation of His Dark Materials, the trilogy of fantasy novels by Philip Pullman.

He appeared in 12 episodes of Game of Thrones as Kevan Lannister, starting in the first season when his character was a military adviser for his older brother, Tywin, as the House Lannister battled House Stark.

He reprised the role in the fifth season as a player in the power struggle that resulted from Tywin’s death. Kevan Lannister was killed off at the end of the sixth season alongside many other characters when Cersei Lannister blew up the Sept of Baelor.