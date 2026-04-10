<p>The Northern Irish actor Michael Patrick, who appeared in Game of Thrones, has passed away at 35. Patrick was admitted to the hospital a couple of weeks ago and was undergoing treatment. </p><p>In February 2023, he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease and was courageously fighting the battle. Calling him a true inspiration, his wife Naomi Sheehan took to social media to share this sad news with his fans and followers. </p><p>Announcing his death on Instagram, Naomi wrote: “Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice.</p><p>He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease 1st February 2023.</p><p>He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends.</p><p>Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.</p><p>It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life. He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, and infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man.</p><p>We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years.</p><p>Mick loved this quote from Brendan Behan and this feels appropriate now:</p><p>“The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.”</p><p>So, don’t overthink it.</p><p>Eat. Drink. Love.</p><p>Naomi - Mick’s wife”</p>.<p>The comment section was quickly filled with tributes and condolences from loved ones and well-wishers mourning the loss.</p><p>Michael Patrick’s screen career included a notable appearance in the 2016 <em>Game of Thrones</em> episode <em>The Broken Man</em>. A veteran of the stage with numerous Shakespearean credits, he also made the transition to television, appearing in <em>Blue Lights, This Town, The Spectacular</em> and <em>Blasts from the Past</em>. His final performance was in the 2025 German television movie <em>Mordlichtern – Tod auf den Faroer Inseln</em>.</p>