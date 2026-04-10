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'Game of Thrones' actor Michael Patrick passes away at 35

Calling him a true inspiration, his wife Naomi Sheehan took to social media to share this sad news with his fans and followers.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 06:30 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 06:30 IST
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