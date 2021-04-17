‘Game of Thrones’ turns 10: 5 reasons why the much-loved series will never be forgotten

It is no secret that Game of Thrones, which premiered on this day 10 years ago, is one of the most popular shows of all time. In fact, fans feel that the global sensation is a strong emotion that binds millions. Here is a look at five reasons that make HBO’s magnum opus an unforgettable saga.

Not a one-man show

Game of Thrones was a multi-character affair as opposed to a one-man show. Each and every character—right from Ned Stark to Cersei Lannister—was an integral part of the narrative regardless of the screen time. The complicated dynamics between them made the show a riveting watch, giving the viewer countless memories.

Grey characters

The euphoria around the show can be attributed to the fact that it largely featured several grey characters. Cersei, for example, came across as a manipulative woman in several episodes. She, in fact, played a role in her husband King Robert Baratheon’s death. However, at the same time, she appeared to a helpless mother in the scene involving her son Joffrey Baratheon’s demise, which tugged at the heartstrings.

As gruesome as it gets

The series featured several gruesome sequences—right from the ‘Red Wedding’ massacre to The Viper’s death, which left fans heartbroken. The violent scenes were not put in for mere ‘shock value’ as they gelled well with the narrative, making it all the more intriguing. The viper’s brutal murder for example added a new layer to the character of Gregor Clegane AKA ‘The Mountain’.

Grand yet relatable

Game of Thrones featured stellar production values and plenty of mythical elements, which added a larger-than-life feel to the action. The core plot, however, was as relatable as anything can be as It focussed on the lust for power. Themes such as the quest for revenge and the struggles of the underdog too were easy to identify with.

More to come

The series may have ended but the fanfare surrounding it just refuses to go away. HBO is working on House of the Dragon, a prequel to the Game of Thrones, and many feel it may make a brand stronger. Several other spinoffs too are reportedly in the works.