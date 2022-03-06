'Gangubai Kathiawadi' box office update: How much did Alia Bhatt's movie collect on its second Saturday?

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's latest movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, which hit the screens on February 25, raked in nearly Rs 5 crore on its second Friday and remained the top choice of the mass audience. This took its domestic box office collection to an impressive Rs 73 crore. So, was the film able to continue its dream run on March 5? Here's the detailed report

Second Saturday report

The film witnessed good growth on day 9 despite facing competition from this week's new releases Jhund, featuring 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan, and The Batman. Its collection will be between Rs 6 crore and Rs 7.5 crore, according to trade estimates. This will bring it closer to the Rs 100 crore club.

Heart of the matter

Gangubai Kathiawadi collected Rs 10.5 crore on day 1 but found limited patronage in mass markets. It, however, soon covered lost ground in these territories. which helped it stay strong on its first Monday. Jhund, which raked in nearly Rs 1 crore on its first day, wasn't really a major threat to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed biggie outside Maharastra given its subject. The Batman, however, affected its performance in urban centers as it emerged as the choice of the 'Gen Y' audience.

The need of the hour

The film industry suffered a setback when several big-ticket movies were pushed back due to the 'third wave' of the Covid-19 pandemic, It tried to regain its mojo with Badhaai Do but things did not work out as the comedy-drama didn't do too well at the box office. The healthy response to Gangubai Kathiawadi indicates that the situation is on the mend. This is good news for biggies such as Radhe Shyam, Bachchhan Paandey and Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which are slated to hit the screens later this month. The fact that Gangubai Kathiawadi has exceeded expectations should help Alia, who previously scored a hit with the 'female-centric' flick Raazi, consolidate her standing in the industry.

What's next for Alia?

With Gangubai Kathiawadi in theatres, Alia is set to turn her attention to RRR, which marks her Telugu debut. It has been directed by ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli and has a stellar cast headlined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Alia also has the Karan Johar-produced Brahmastra and the multi-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.