'Gangubai Kathiawadi' first weekend box office collection: Alia Bhatt-starrer sets the cash registers ringing

Actor Alia Bhatt's latest movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, which hit the screens on February 25, has ended its first weekend on an impressive note. The film raked in nearly Rs 17 crore on its first Sunday, emerging as the top choice of the audience in the Hindi market. The movie's three-day net collection is around the Rs 40-crore-mark. It started on a relatively slow note in tier two cities on Friday but covered lost ground on day two itself as several shows recorded 'Housefull' occupancy. The biggie has done pretty well in Mumbai, a key market for Hindi films, despite the fact that cinemas as still operating at 50 per cent to ensure social distancing.

That said, Gangubai Kathiawadi could have done even better had it not faced competition from the Tamil biggie Valimai in Tamil Nadu. Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak gave the hard-hitting drama a run for its money in the Telugu states. Ajith Kumar's movie has, however, failed to do a Pushpa in the Hindi belt as its collections aren't as good as expected, This benefited Alia Bhatt's movie.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has received rave reviews with many describing it as the best film of the Raazi actor's career. Most critics have lauded the production values and the soulful music. The word of mouth is positive, which is likely to help it stay stable today. The flick will enjoy a free run till March 4 when Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund hits the screens.

Gangubai Kathiawadi comes at a time when the industry is trying to regain its mojo after the 'third wave' of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rajkummar Rao's Badhaai Do hit the screens on February 11 but failed to find wide patronage. The positive response to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama proves that the audience is willing to visit theatres even under the 'new normal'' provided the film in question makes for a good watch. This is good news for films such as Radhe Shyam and Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) which are slated to hit the screens in March.