'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: A treat for Alia Bhatt fans

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: A treat for Alia fans

The film features Alia in the role of a brothel madam

  Feb 04 2022, 12:30 ist
The official poster of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Credit: PR Handout

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Friday unveiled the official trailer of her latest movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, giving fans a reason to rejoice. It features her in a 'massy' new avatar that is completely different from anything that she has done in the past. Her swag and confident body language are hard to miss, The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is slated to hit the screens on February 25

