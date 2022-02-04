'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: A treat for Alia Bhatt fans

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Friday unveiled the official trailer of her latest movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, giving fans a reason to rejoice. It features her in a 'massy' new avatar that is completely different from anything that she has done in the past. Her swag and confident body language are hard to miss, The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is slated to hit the screens on February 25