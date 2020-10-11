Gave acting a shot as I did not want to have regrets, says Sharib Hashmi

Actor Sharib Hashmi says that he initially gave up his dream of becoming an actor as he felt that he did not have a 'hero-like' personality but ultimately decided to give it a shot as he did not want to have any regrets.

Speaking to DH, the Filmistan star adds that his love for the art and the support of his family keep him going during difficult times. Sharib also opens up about his cameo in SonyLIV's Scam 1992 and says that he took up the Hansal Mehta-helmed web series as he wanted to work with the National award winner.

(Edited excerpts from the interview)

What encouraged you to take up Scam 1992?

The first and foremost reason was Hansal Mehta sir as he is a terrific director. When Jay Mehta narrated the script to me, I really loved the character even though it is just a cameo. Shreya Dhanwanthary's association with Scam 1992 too encouraged me to take it up.

Were you apprehensive about taking up a short role?

I have never approached things that way and don't really think about the length too much. It's okay even if it is one scene but a good one. Character strong hona chahiye.

How was the experience of working Hansal Mehta?

It was just an amazing experience. I thought working with him would not be easy as Hansal sir is known for realistic movies. However, in reality, he is a sweetheart. I shot for just four days for Scam 1992 and would love to work with him again.

Is there any difference between acting in a film and working in a web series?

As an actor, I do not see much of a difference as I still have to play a character. There might, however, be a difference from the perspective of a storyteller as one gets more time to establish the character/universe.

How did you get interested in acting?

I always wanted to be an actor but thought that meri personality aise nahi thi and gave up. I worked/did a job for some time and then decided to give acting a shot as I did not want to have regrets. I gave auditions and also took up another job. Things, however, changed when Filmistaan found a producer.

What keeps you going during difficult times?

My love/passion for acting and the support of my family especially my wife keep me going.

Movie theatres were recently allowed to reopen after nearly seven months.

Main toh tadap raha hoon theatre mein movie dekhne ke liye. (I am yearning to watch a film in a theatre) I will definitely go once the fear (of Covid-19) goes away.