'Genius Loci' short film review: Chaos and existentialism through a barrage of colours

Director Adrien Merigeau's Genius Loci is a sight to behold. Shamelessly abstract and never what you think it is, the 16-minute-long short film is a barrage of half-questions and half-answers, all dipped in the ever-expanding chaos that is life.

The short is told from the perspective of Reine, a local loner who lives with her sister and a kid. She lives a disquieted life, but as the film progresses, it unravels a sort of unease and tension of the world she lives in through a kaleidoscopic viewpoint.

The entire film is a barrage of shapes and colours, all relentlessly serving an overreaching 'chaos' that Reine refers the world to be. There are three men, but are they three men or one giant bull? Why are there rats playing instruments in a box? Who is this mysterious person who sort of drops an apple and catches fire, leaving Reine with another mysterious voice guiding her through the night? Is Reine really Reine, or is she just a cog (or rather, a dog)?

One thing is for certain, there is not a minute of Genius Loci's short runtime that does not appear to serve a higher purpose, even if the purpose itself remains unknown right to the end.

There clearly is someone who is overseeing the motions, as it asks what may be Reine why what's gotten into her for going to 'talk to that little princess' and that she can 'never be herself with those people', as she runs across the city, deftly navigating through the world. It's all very mesmerising and while outwardly loud, filled with moments of silence and serenity - a fitting mix for a picture that is open to countless interpretations.

Genius Loci is one of four animated shorts nominated for the 93rd Academy Awards. It is available to stream on BookMyShow.