Genres need not be about gender, Janhvi a superstar: 'Ulajh' director Sudhanshu Saria

Mumbai: Sudhanshu Saria says it was exciting to tell a spy story through a female protagonist as it opened up new possibilities in Ulajh, his upcoming thriller fronted by Janhvi Kapoor.

Set in the intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer, played by Kapoor, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy after getting appointed for a career-defining post.

The patriotic thriller is written by Parveez Shaikh and Saria while Atika Chauhan has penned the dialogues.

“I never look at stories from a gender lens, I don’t think genres need to be about gender. For me, Parveez’s choice to make the protagonist a woman was exciting and that opened up possibilities in a fresh way," the filmmaker told PTI.

Spy thrillers are one of the most popular genres in Hindi cinema and Saria is happy that they get to be one of the firsts to come up with a spy thriller, led by a star like Janhvi.

"I know there's a wave of spy thrillers that will come now. There’s a Yash Raj Films one with Alia (Bhatt) and Sharvari (Wagh) in it, but I’m excited that we get to lead that charge. For me, Janhvi is as much a superstar as any of those before who have done these big massy spy thrillers,” the director said.