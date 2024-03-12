'Ghagra' Song: Kareena Kapoor Khan grooves with Tabu & Kriti Sanon

After 'Naina,' the makers of the Bollywood movie Crew elevated the excitement by releasing another song 'Ghagra'. The song features a dynamic trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon grooving to the foot-tapping track.

The remix of the popular song promises to be the next big party anthem, showcasing the three talented actresses reveling in the energetic beats of the dance number within a club setting.

The sneak peek of the song offers an electrifying performance and has already garnered huge attention on social media.