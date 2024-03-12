'Ghagra' Song: Kareena Kapoor Khan grooves with Tabu & Kriti Sanon

After 'Naina,' the makers of the Bollywood movie Crew elevated the excitement by releasing another song 'Ghagra'. The song features a dynamic trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon grooving to the foot-tapping track.
The remix of the popular song promises to be the next big party anthem, showcasing the three talented actresses reveling in the energetic beats of the dance number within a club setting.
The sneak peek of the song offers an electrifying performance and has already garnered huge attention on social media.
In 'Ghagra,' Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti exude infectious energy, seen joyfully celebrating in a vibrant bar atmosphere, creating a visual spectacle that captures the essence of their success.
Following the well-received 'Naina,' this latest song will further enhance the mood of the music album of Crew.
The perfect blend of music, star power, and glamour is gearing up to make Crew an entertaining journey that will soar high and leave audiences wanting more. Not only Crew is capturing attention for its star-studded cast but also its diverse shooting locations across India.
Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network, the much-awaited project is helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan and will hit theatres on March 29, 2024.
