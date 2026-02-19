<p>The Supreme Court has officially closed the case, clearing the legal hurdles for Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film after a significant move from the production team. During Thursday's hearing, filmmaker Neeraj informed the court that he has decided to drop the title <em>Ghooskhor Pandat</em> and pull all existing promotional materials, effectively resolving the legal dispute.</p><p>In his affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, Neeraj has also submitted that though the new title of the film hasn't been finalised yet, it wouldn't be similar to the earlier title.</p>.‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ not about any caste or community, will take down all promos: Neeraj Pandey.<p>"I respectfully submit that the earlier title, <em>Ghooskhor Pandat</em>, stands unequivocally withdrawn and shall not be used in any manner whatsoever. While the new title has not yet been finalized, I undertake that any title that may hereafter be identified and adopted shall not be similar to, or evocative of, the earlier title in respect of which objections were raised, and shall accurately reflect the narrative and intent of the film without giving rise to unintended interpretations... I also state that all promotional material, posters, trailers and publicity content under the earlier title have already been withdrawn before the listing of the present petition," reads the affidavit filed by Neeraj Pandey in court.</p><p>Noting the submissions made by the parties appearing before it, a bench of justices, B. V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, also requested YouTubers to put a quietus to the controversy.</p><p>"They have now responded positively," the court noted.</p>.'Ghooskhor Pandat' will be renamed: Netflix to Delhi High Court.<p>Earlier, the Supreme Court ordered the filmmakers to change the title of their film, deeming it offensive to a particular community. The court also mandated the withdrawal of any material that could harm or insult any group. Justice Nagarathna highlighted constitutional restrictions on free speech during the February 12 hearing.</p><p><strong>About Ghooskhor Pandat</strong></p><p>The Netflix original is a fictional crime drama revolving around a complex police investigation led by a morally ambiguous officer played by Manoj Bajpayee, and is helmed by Neeraj Pandey. The story revolves around his decisions, driving the tension and conflict through action and suspense. The cast includes Nushrat Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi and Divya Dutta in key roles.</p><p><em>(With ANI Inputs)</em></p>