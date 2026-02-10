Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Ghooskhor Pandat' will be renamed: Netflix to Delhi High Court

The court was informed that all promotional material has also been taken down.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 10:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 10:29 IST
Entertainment NewsDelhi High CourtManoj Bajpayee

Follow us on :

Follow Us