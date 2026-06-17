Gilli Nata teams up with KVN Productions for a wholesome comedy entertainer

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bigg-boss-kannada">Bigg Boss Kannada</a> 12 winner and comedian Gilli Nata is officially making his silver-screen debut. After becoming a household name through the reality show, the comedian is ready to take center stage as a film hero.</p><p>He has signed an upcoming project produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner. This major career move follows a period of quiet preparation by Gilli, who has been turning heads on social media with viral videos of his transformation.</p>.<p>Sharing the excitement of his acting debut, Gilli posted a video of the upcoming project on his Instagram account. The clip gives a behind-the-scenes look at the entire process, showing the crew visiting his home to narrate the script and officially inviting him to take on the lead role.</p>.<p>Reportedly, pre-production is in full swing, with the movie’s official launch (mahurat) strategically planned for Gilli’s 30th birthday. While specific details about the project remain scarce, both the plot and Gilli Nata’s character portrayal are being kept strictly under wraps. Announcing the news, he wrote: "A happy beginning of a dream, from dream to camera. Our film needs your blessings and loving support."</p><p>While the actor has previously appeared in numerous films in supporting and comic roles, this venture marks his first time starring as a full-fledged hero. The movie will be directed by Chandra Mohan, making June 21 an incredibly special double-celebration for Gilli as the project launches on his birthday.</p>