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Gilli Nata teams up with KVN Productions for a wholesome comedy entertainer

Reportedly, pre-production is in full swing, with the movie’s official launch (mahurat) strategically planned for Gilli’s 30th birthday.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:19 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada cinemaTrendingFilmyzillakvn productions

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