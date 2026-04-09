<p>The trailer for Avinash Tiwary-Medha Shankr's Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 just got released and it promises a lot of bawaal.</p><p>Where comedy turns into tragedy, the trailer gives a sneak-peek into the chaotic world of matchmaking and wedding shenanigans topped with lots of romance, drama and emotions - making it a perfect family outing.</p><p>With lots of lies, Avinash and Medha are on a lookout for their perfect spouse. For which, they put on masks to impress each other. However, things take a U-turn when the masks are removed and reality hits the couple. What follows is heartbreak, tears and pure chaos.</p><p>From the looks of it, the trailer promises a fun-filled rollercoaster ride with unexpected twists and turns, over-the-top family drama, quirky situations and some fan banter.</p>.Peddi postponed again; Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's film to now release in June.<p>Directed by Prasshant Jha and produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal, the film boasts of a team which was behind <em>Tanu Weds Manu </em>and<em> Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.</em></p><p>Along with Avinash and Medha, the film also features actors like Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary.</p><p>The film, which is a sequel to Netflix's <em>Ginny Weds Sunny</em> featuring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey, is set to release in theatres on April 24, 2026.</p>