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Ginny Weds Sunny 2 trailer: Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr's rom-com promises love, lies and chaos

The trailer gives a sneak-peek into the chaotic world of matchmaking. With wedding shenanigans topped with lots of lies, romance, drama and emotions, this one is a perfect family entertainer.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 12:43 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodBollywood filmTrending NowAvinash Tiwary

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