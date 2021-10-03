Suniel Shetty comes out in support of Aryan Khan

'Give child a chance': Suniel Shetty comes out in support of Aryan Khan

Shetty said that Bollywood often comes under extreme scrutiny

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 03 2021, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 20:10 ist
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Credit: PTI Photo

As Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan came under the scanner of NCB after a drug bust, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty came out in his support.

"I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, give that child a chance to breathe,” he said.

Also read: Cruise ship drugs party: NCB arrests Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan

Shetty also said that Bollywood often comes under extreme scrutiny.

“Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child a chance. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child… let the real reports come out, till then, he’s a child, taking care of him is our responsibility,” the veteran actor said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Suniel Shetty
bollywood
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment News
NCB

What's Brewing

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

What's good for T20 cricket?

What's good for T20 cricket?

New youth brigade of Congress

New youth brigade of Congress

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

 