'Give child a chance': Suniel Shetty comes out in support of Aryan Khan

As Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan came under the scanner of NCB after a drug bust, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty came out in his support.

"I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, give that child a chance to breathe,” he said.

Shetty also said that Bollywood often comes under extreme scrutiny.

“Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child a chance. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child… let the real reports come out, till then, he’s a child, taking care of him is our responsibility,” the veteran actor said.

