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'Give me laughs, not stars': Akshay Kumar's strange request to film critics for 'Welcome To The Jungle'

Just days before the grand premiere, the 'Khiladi' himself shook up social media with an unconventional request to film critics.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 05:13 IST
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Screengrab of AKshay Kumar's Instagram story.

Screengrab of AKshay Kumar's Instagram story.

Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar

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Published 25 June 2026, 05:13 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsAkshay KumarTrendingFilmyzilla

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