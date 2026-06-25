'Give me laughs, not stars': Akshay Kumar's strange request to film critics for 'Welcome To The Jungle'

<p>Anticipation is skyrocketing for Akshay Kumar’s <em>Welcome To The Jungle</em>, and the star-studded cast is going all out on the movie promotions. Just days before the grand premiere, the 'Khiladi' himself shook up social media with an unconventional request to film critics. He requested them to ditch the traditional star ratings and rate the comedy entertainer using only laughter emojis.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Critics and influencers, please replace star ratings with laughter emojis”.</p>.<p>His request did shake up social media and the industry, with many critics expected to oblige to his strange request. The box office is already buzzing, with impressive advance booking numbers proving that fans are eager for another part in <em>Welcome</em>’s franchise.</p><p>Directed by Ahmed Khan, this highly anticipated third instalment achieves a rare industry feat by assembling a massive ensemble cast of nearly 30 prominent Bollywood stars.</p><p>Along with Akshay Kumar, <em>Welcome to the Jungle</em> stars Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, the late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.</p>.<p>The Ahmed Khan directorial is backed by producers AA Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18, alongside co-producers Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang.</p><p>This latest chapter builds on a legacy that began in 2007 with the original hit film, which was anchored by impressive performances from Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal.</p><p>Following the 2007 original, the 2015 sequel <em>Welcome Back</em> saw John Abraham and Shruti Haasan take over the lead roles from Akshay and Katrina. While veteran director Anees Bazmee helmed both of those previous instalments, the franchise's brand-new chapter is set to release in cinemas on June 26.</p>