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'Give us privacy’: Shubha Poonja breaks silence amid rumours of divorce from Sumanth Billava

It all started after eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Shubha had reportedly deleted recent wedding-related photos from her social media handles.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 07:07 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 07:07 IST
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