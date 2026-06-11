'Give us privacy’: Shubha Poonja breaks silence amid rumours of divorce from Sumanth Billava

<p>Addressing widespread rumours of a marital fallout, popular Kannada actress Shubha Poonja has finally broken silence. Taking to social media, the <em>Moggina Manasu</em> star issued an emotional appeal to the press and public, requesting privacy for herself and her husband, entrepreneur Sumanth Billava.</p><p>She said, “My dearest media friends, </p><p>You have supported me, encouraged me, and shown me immense love throughout my journey and career. For that, I will always be deeply grateful. </p><p>Today, I have a small request. I kindly ask you to give Sumanth, our families, and me a little privacy with regard to our personal lives. Your understanding and respect during this time would mean a great deal to us.</p><p>When the time is right, I will personally share any updates with all of you.</p><p>Thank you once again for your continued love, support, and kindness.</p><p>With gratitude,</p><p>SHUBHA POONJA."</p>.<p>Her statement comes after days of massive buzz in the fraternity and social media suggesting a fallout, with some unverified reports claiming the couple had approached a family court for a mutual-consent divorce after their four-year marriage.</p><p>While she didn’t address specific separation rumours, she acknowledged the intense scrutiny. She said that her long-standing positive relationship with the media while distancing them from her current personal situation.</p><p>It all started after eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Shubha had reportedly deleted recent wedding-related photos from her social media handles.</p><p>The couple, who officially made their relationship public in 2020, tied the knot in an intimate, traditional ceremony near Mangaluru in 2022.</p><p>Following their wedding, they were widely adored by fans, even their joint appearances on popular television reality shows gaining massive momentum.</p>