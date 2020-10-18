Glad I didn’t pay heed to naysayers: Actor Anjali Barot on taking up 'Scam 1992'

Actor Anjali Barot, who impressed fans with her performance in SonyLiv's Scam 1992, says that she took up the web series even though 'naysayers' advised her against playing an older character early in her career. In an email interview with DH, she added that director Hansal Mehta is a delight to work with as the Shahid helmer gives actors enough freedom to be spontaneous and improvise while shooting.

Excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to take up Scam 1992?

Hansal sir was the main reason behind my decision to take up Scam 1992. A lot of people questioned me for playing an older character at this point in my career. Hansal sir, however, envisioned (saw) Jyoti in me. His honesty strengthened my self-belief.

When I first heard about the project, it took me some time to familiarise myself with the finer details of one of the biggest financial scams in India. The more I read up, the more intrigued I became. The scripting just blew my mind from the word go.

In hindsight, I am glad I didn’t pay heed to the naysayers and went by my gut feel. As Jyoti would say, ‘Risk hai to ishq hai’.

How did you prepare for the role?

When you’re portraying a fictional character, you have the liberty to be fluid and imaginative. However, essaying the role of Jyoti Harshad Mehta came with a lot of responsibility.

I distinctly remember we had received the final draft of the script much before we began our readings. So, I read all the episodes as my homework to get the hang of it.

Post that, we had our reading sessions for over a month and this helped us get an insight into all the characters involved.

For Jyoti’s character, I had to make certain changes in my diction as the way I talk in Gujarati is way different from how Jyoti would. I fed off the vision of the writer and the director since there’s not a lot of information available on her on the internet.

One of the most challenging scenes was Jyoti’s reaction to Harshad’s demise. My sole intention was for the emotion to be as real and relatable as possible. I remember mentally switching off for two days prior to the shoot and trying to internalise the trauma. It was an extremely challenging shot and I am overwhelmed with the response to the same.

How was the experience of working with Hansal Mehta?

I’ve always admired the kind of work he does. He is one of the finest directors any actor would come across. It’s not easy to shoot a 500-page script and to have such a clear vision.

He gives his actors absolute freedom to perform their parts and he is someone who encourages spontaneity. This really gives you the opportunity to explore and that's when all the magic happens.

He’s not the kind to enact a scene or spoon-feed his actors and that’s what really helped me in my craft as an actor. So, all credit goes to the real 'Big Bull' here.

What is your take on the issue of nepotism in the entertainment industry?

Nepotism is a phenomenon that exists in all spheres of society and not just the entertainment industry. Having said that, I feel blessed to be one among the many who have made it on their own accord and merit.

I come from a very simple background with absolutely no links to the entertainment industry. I was fired (and filled) with the ambition to carve my own path and I feel blessed to have worked with a director like Hansal Mehta and a Casting Director like Mukesh Chhabra who gave me a platform to showcase my talent.

How did you get interested in acting?

I was certain about acting right from a young age. I remember, as a child, I would watch television with a sparkle in my eye and think to myself that there would be a day when I’d be part of a similar set-up. As I grew up, I realised that it would take a lot more than just passion (to make it in the industry).

When you come from a simple middle-class family with no filmi connections, you really don’t know how to go about it.

So, I pursued my mass media studies and went on to work as an associate producer in an ad production house with the hope that I would get an acting gig someday. I eventually realised that that’s not how it works and you need to simply audition. So, I quit my job and thus began the vicious cycle of calls, auditions, some hits and some misses.

Today, as I complete five years in the industry, I feel blessed to have had exposure across digital sketches, commercials, web series, short films and now, Scam 1992.

In what way has social media affected the life of artistes?

Just like every story, there are two sides to this. On one hand, there’s trolling which literally shatters every actor’s confidence. It’s difficult to imagine how even some of the finest actors deal with the trolls. It is important to stay motivated as trolls can be very nasty.

Having said that, there’s also an abundance of love, appreciation and positivity you receive from followers from across the globe. It puts you in direct contact with the sentiment (mood) of your audience and these are connections you cherish.

Who is the one actor you really wish to work with in the near future?

Vicky Kaushal. He is simply brilliant and I love the way he performs with such ease. I’ve been an admirer of his work since Masaan and I was completely in awe when I watched him in Uri. Another one is Ayushmann Khurrana. I admire his journey. It would be an honor to share screen space with these forces of inspiration.