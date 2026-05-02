<p>Chennai: Tamil superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajith-kumar">Ajith Kumar</a>'s team has unveiled "Gladiators – In Pursuit of Challenges", a documentary chronicling the actor's motorsport journey, on his 55th birthday.</p>.<p>The documentary, which will be <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/movie-release">released </a>in theatres soon, is presented by Ajith Kumar Sports Services LLC. Its teaser was launched on Friday evening.</p>.<p>"'Gladiators' is a film on Ajith Kumar's motorsport journey, chasing the impossible. The race begins soon," read the official social media announcement by the actor's team.</p>.<p>The documentary, directed by AL Vijay, focuses on Ajith's life as a professional racer -- the preparation, the challenges and the emotion that go into competing at the international level One of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, Ajith has been pursuing professional motorsport alongside his acting career for several years, competing in international racing series including the Asian Le Mans Series and the 24H Series European Series. The approximately 90-minute film features exclusive footage from races Ajith participated in across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Europe. Music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with editing by Anthony.</p>.Fact check |'No change is needed': Did Ajith Kumar really make the statement after voting? .<p>Among the racing highlights likely to feature in the documentary is Ajith's podium finish at the Dubai 24H 2025, where his team Ajith Kumar Racing secured third place at the Dubai Autodrome.</p>.<p>The gruelling 24-hour race tests speed, strategy and endurance, and the result came days after Ajith's car crashed during a practice session ahead of the event, though the actor escaped unhurt.</p>.<p>He participated in the race alongside teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod.</p>.<p>On the acting front, Ajith was last seen in "Good Bad Ugly," directed by Adhik Ravichandran. He will reportedly reunite with Ravichandran for his 64th feature film. </p>