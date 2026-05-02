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‘Gladiators’, documentary on Ajith Kumar’s motorsport journey, announced

Among the racing highlights likely to feature in the documentary is Ajith's podium finish at the Dubai 24H 2025, where his team Ajith Kumar Racing secured third place at the Dubai Autodrome.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 07:41 IST
Entertainment NewsAjith KumarmoviesG V Prakash

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