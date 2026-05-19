<p>Director Venkat Prabhu recently gifted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=vijay">Vijay</a> the famous ‘TN07 CM 2026’ number plate.</p><p>Vijay, who took oath as the Tamil Nadu's CM on May 10, had manifested and teased his political debut in his 2024 blockbuster <em>The Greatest of All Time.</em></p><p>In the film, Vijay's character drives a car with the number plate TN07 CM 2026. Which when decoded was a clear hit of Vijay becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026.</p><p>Now, the director of the action thriller had presented the number plate to Vijay as a gift.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Venkat shared a carousel of images in which he can be seen gifting the famous and unforgettable number plate to CM Vijay.</p><p>Referring to Vijay's Chief Minister stint as history made, Venkat wrote in the caption, "A history is made..From a thought… to a vision… to this moment. Happy to have met our honourable CM @tvkvijayhq na today and present the very first manifestation of #GOAT. This is only the beginning. TN07CM2026."</p>.TN 07 CM 2026: Did Vijay tease his political entry in 'GOAT'?.<p>Earlier this month, Vijay's dramatic political debut as TVK's chief had created a storm. In what was called a historic moment, Vijay's party TVK brought a political whirlwind in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>While Vijay's brilliant political move was hailed by many, a few of his decisions after becoming the Tamil Nadu CM were met with criticism and controversy. </p>.'Industry is bleeding': 'Disheartened' Vishal questions CM Vijay over allocation of film portfolio to Egmore MLA Rajmohan.<p>For example, when Vijay appointed his astrologer as Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), his decision was met with public and opposition criticism and scrutiny. Following which, he revoked his decision.</p><p>Recently, <em>Mark Antony</em> actor Vishal has also called Vijay's decision of allocating film portfolio to Egmore MLA Rajmohan.</p><p>In a post shared on X, Vishal insisted that it would have been better if Vijay himself would have taken care of the film portfolio given his decades long association with the Tamil cinema industry.</p>