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'GOAT' director Venkat Prabhu gifts iconic 'TN07 CM 2026' number plate to CM Vijay

Vijay, who took oath as the Tamil Nadu's CM on May 10, had manifested and teased his political debut in his 2024 blockbuster The Greatest of All Time.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:11 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil NaduFilmVijayTrendingVenkat Prabhuchief ministerJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

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