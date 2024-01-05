Golden Globes: How much does the award cost, how much does the winner get

The Golden Globe Awards is an annual ceremony held since 1944 to honour artists, professionals and their work in both American and international film and television.

Usually, the ceremony is held in January and holds a pivotal place in the film industry's award season.

The awards are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), an organisation representing international journalists who report on the American entertainment industry.

Entertainment-related charity work and scholarships are funded by the revenue generated from this award show.

This year the award ceremony is being held on January 11 with hopes of glamour returning.

According to a report by AS, a Spanish publication, the winner of the Golden Globe does not receive an instant financial gain.