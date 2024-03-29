'Good Luck' talks about prioritizing elderly care in the age of social media: Brijendra Kala

From his humble beginnings to his meteoric rise to fame, Brijendra Kala has garnered acclaim for his natural acting that breathes life into every character he plays. Whether he's portraying a shopkeeper, newspaper seller or a simple family man, his performances resonate with audiences on a deep level, earning him a dedicated fan base and critical praise.
In his career spanning over 20 years in Bollywood, Brijendra is one of the stars who has worked with all the A-listers in showbiz. Be it Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar or Ayushmann Khurrana, Brijendra has shared screen space with ease and has carved a niche for himself as a beloved figure in the world of cinema.
Brijendra Kala was in the national capital to promote his upcoming movie Good Luck along with the makers. In a candid tete-a-tete with DH, actor Brijendra opened up about his role in the film and spoke about working in this movie which he thinks will leave the audience teary-eyed.
On being asked what motivated him to do this movie, he said, “I am fortunate to work on this movie. The makers approached me with this script and I loved it. The movie delivers a poignant social critique of our society's obsession with social media, cleverly interwoven with elements of suspense that leave a lasting impact.”
“For me, the script is the HERO and I accept whatever comes my way. The film delivers a strong reminder about the significance of cherishing our elders and prioritizing meaningful time spent with them, particularly in today's era dominated by social media. The director and producer both are making their Bollywood debut and I am happy to be part of their journey. I loved their commitment and their efforts are worth commanding.,” he added.
“This movie is full of laughter and just when you think everything is going smooth, there comes a surprise. We believe the surprise is the key plot in the movie and I am sure that the story will leave the audience teary-eyed. You need to wait till April 5 for the surprise to unfold and trust me the audience will not be disappointed,” concluded Brijendra.
The film is about a 75-year-old woman's unexpected pregnancy and this bizarre situation puts her son (Brijendra Kala)'s political ambitions in distress.
Helmed by Prakhar Shrivastava, the movie is backed by Dr. (Er) Azad Jain under the Asha Azad Films banner and stars Brijendra Kala, Malti Mathur, Manisha Chitrode, Dr. (Er) Azad Jain, Ashutosh Upadhyay, Tulika Banerjee, Pannkaj Waagle, Ayushi Shukla and Sagar Shende. The movie is all set to release on April 5, 2024.