'Good Luck' talks about prioritizing elderly care in the age of social media: Brijendra Kala

From his humble beginnings to his meteoric rise to fame, Brijendra Kala has garnered acclaim for his natural acting that breathes life into every character he plays. Whether he's portraying a shopkeeper, newspaper seller or a simple family man, his performances resonate with audiences on a deep level, earning him a dedicated fan base and critical praise.

In his career spanning over 20 years in Bollywood, Brijendra is one of the stars who has worked with all the A-listers in showbiz. Be it Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar or Ayushmann Khurrana, Brijendra has shared screen space with ease and has carved a niche for himself as a beloved figure in the world of cinema.

Brijendra Kala was in the national capital to promote his upcoming movie Good Luck along with the makers. In a candid tete-a-tete with DH, actor Brijendra opened up about his role in the film and spoke about working in this movie which he thinks will leave the audience teary-eyed.