Good work is the key to success, says singer-composer Jasleen Royal

There's no denying that Jasleen Royal is one of the most prominent upcoming musicians in the film industry. The Punjab born star, who entered Bollywood with the well-received song Preet from Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat, has won the love of movie buffs with her impressive body of work.

Speaking exclusively to DH, Jasleen says she developed an interest in music because of her brother.

"I was interested in music even as a kid. My brother used to go for music lessons and he taught me a melody, which resulted in my fondness for it," says the singer-composer.

She adds that composing was her priority and singing eventually happened.

"I always wanted to be a composer and singing also happened."

Touching upon the challenging nature of the industry, Jasleen says that one can be successful only if he or she manages to deliver the goods.

"Good work is the key to success in any industry. We should always put our best foot forward and let the audience decide," she adds.

She also reveals that her dog is her support system and helps her de-stress when the going gets tough.

"My dog, who appears in one of my music videos, is my support system. I love spending time with him as it helps me unwind," adds the Jahan Tu Chala singer

Jasleen feels that 'it's okay' even when she does not win an award.

"It feels nice when I get an award but it's okay even if I don't get one. I don't feel all that bad when I do not bag one" she says.

Like many of her peers, Jasleen feels that social media is a boon for upcoming artistes.

"Things have become easier for upcoming artistes as they can put out content on YouTube/social media (and find an audience). Moreover, portable equipment can be used to create music so the whole process is easier," she says.

On a parting note, she adds that she is looking forward to composing for Shershaah.

"I am composing for Shershaah, which stars Sidharth Malhotra. I am looking forward to the same" adds Jasleen.