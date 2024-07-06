Mirzapur Season 3 review: Gore up, fizz down

With so many characters and plot points, what it misses is a kahani-ab-tak narration — the hurried recap at the beginning is simply not enough. To add to the confusion, the first three episodes are crammed with incidents, new characters, and old characters in new avatars — all a bit much to take in. It takes a good four episodes to get back some of its fizz, from which point we hurtle bloodily towards the end to find out who is the better 'daavedar' for Mirzapur's 'gaddi'.