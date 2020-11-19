Got interested in acting because of Madhuri Dixit, says actor Heli Daruwala

Actor Heli Daruwala, a fairly popular name in the TV industry, says that she developed an interest in acting after watching Madhuri Dixit’s movies. Speaking to DH, she said she was inclined towards dancing right from a young age and soon realised that she had a keen interest in acting as well.

“I trained as a dancer before eventually realising that I loved acting too,” she added.

Heli, who had previously teamed up with singer Darshan Raval for the music video Dil Mera Blast, recently reunited with him for his latest song Main Kisi Aur Ka. The star said that working with him was ‘too much fun’ as, like her, he too is from Gujarat.

“He is a humble person and it is always nice to talk to him,” added the actor.

Like her contemporaries, Heli feels that social media is ‘a blessing’ for artistes if it is used correctly. She said that it gives a performer a platform to showcase his or her work, finding a wider audience.

Heli, who recently shot for a TV show, revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the way the TV industry operates as everyone is following the safety protocols put in place by the authorities while adhering to social distancing norms.

“The unit is following all protocols and only a few people are on the sets nowadays,” said the Naagin star.’

Heli, who has had her shares of ups and down, believes that ‘waiting it out’ is an effective way of dealing with failures or setbacks as there are times when ‘things do not go as planned.

“If things do not go as per your plans (it means) they are going as per God’s plan. There is nothing much to be done and you should wait it out,” she added.