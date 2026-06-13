'Governor: The Silent Saviour' movie review: A failed historical recollection

<p>Film, as a medium, has been, time and time again, a document of the present and a recollection of the past. Filmmakers become historians and biographers, and in the spirit of Cinéma vérité, accept the subjectivity of their historical perspectives. On the other hand, state propaganda propels the superficiality of a narrative and hails it as genuine documentation of national history. Here, the intent is not an honest memoir, but rather an inflated myth synaptically demanding a conservative restoration of the “glorious past”. ‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’, with its unfaithful portraiture of A Ramanan (character inspired by former RBI governor <br>S Venkitaramanan), is one such film. </p>.‘If I Fail… India Fails’: Manoj Bajpayee's ‘Governor’ first look unveiled on his birthday.<p>From underplaying Manmohan Singh’s role in the 1991 economic crisis, to chest-thumping A Ramanan’s (played by Manoj Bajpayee) decisions to airlift 60 tonnes of gold during a global and domestic crisis, to making journalism look like a supposed nuisance in the larger scheme of bureaucratic play, this film has all the definitive traits of a nationalist propaganda that silently, yet loudly beacons revisionism in history. The range and calibre of Manoj Bajpayee’s acting cannot be the only redeeming factor about the film, when it has to work in unison with the rest of the elements within the film. Soap opera editing, lacklustre dialogues and writing, and underdeveloped characters across the film manage to ruin what little Bajpayee managed to build through his emotionally stagnant role. </p>.<p>All in all, the film seems to be in line with the current trend of chauvinistic, historical entertainment that has taken over the industry, while being superficial with its form, narrative, and depiction of history.</p>