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'Governor: The Silent Saviour' movie review: A failed historical recollection

This film has all the definitive traits of a nationalist propaganda that silently, yet loudly beacons revisionism in history.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 22:46 IST
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Governor: The Silent Saviour
2026
1/5
Director:Chinmay D Mandlekar
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Adah Sharma, Madhoo Shah, Noushad Mohamed Kunju
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Published 12 June 2026, 22:46 IST
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