Grammy winner Black Coffee set to electrify Hyderabad, Goa and Delhi

<p>Music fans across India have something exciting to look forward to as Grammy-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee gears up for a three-city tour this April. The tour will begin in Delhi-NCR and before concluding in Goa, the band will also perform in Hyderabad.</p><p>Black Coffee, the internationally acclaimed DJ and Grammy Award-winning electronic music icon, is set to perform in Hyderabad on April 2, 2026, as part of his much-anticipated India tour. Before that, he would have performed in Delhi on April 2 and will travel to Goa for April 3 performance there.</p><p>The Hyderabad event, announced by Spice Lounge Food Works Limited, will take place at the sprawling Quake Arena and will be hosted under the company’s experiential platform XORA World.</p><p>The event forms part of XORA World’s expanding global entertainment pipeline, following the announcement of a grand celebration marking the 50-year musical journey of legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja.</p>.<p>Black Coffee is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in global electronic music. Known for blending deep house with soulful African rhythms, he has performed at major festivals worldwide and collaborated with leading international artists. His Grammy-winning work has helped bring Afro-house to mainstream audiences across continents. </p><p>With a global superstar and a massive immersive venue, Hyderabad may soon host one of the biggest electronic music nights of the year.</p>