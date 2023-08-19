Made in Heaven Season 2 review: Grand weddings and crammed plots

The series represents real stories from varied walks of lives, yet it seems like a lot to process at one go. While every episode speaks of new lessons learnt and obstacles overcome, some characters and their characteristics seem a bit stretched. Karan's drug addiction gets out of hand and is disturbing to watch. Shashank Arora, who plays Kabir Basrai, MIH's official videographer, is as morose as ever. His narration at the end of each episode ends up sounding a bit too preachy.