Made in Heaven Season 2 review: Grand weddings and crammed plots

Tini Sara Anien
Made in Heaven 2
Hindi (Amazon Prime Video)
Creator: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti
Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Mona Singh, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Kalki Koechlin
Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur) are back with 'Made in Heaven' (MIH) season 2, and their weddings are bigger, crazier, and carry bolder messages. This season, Tara and Karan are posed with multiple challenges that go beyond demanding brides — from budget cuts and a depleted client roster, to working out of an old bungalow that is past its prime.
Season 2 begins six months after the events of the first season. Tara is in the midst of a legal battle with her estranged husband Adil Khanna (Jim Sarbh). Adil, in turn, is juggling his difficult divorce and his relationship with his girlfriend Faiza Naqvi (Kalki Koechlin) who is carrying their unborn child.
Ramesh Jauhari, (Vijay Raaz) now owns one-third of MIH, and his wife Bulbul Jauhari (Mona Singh), has joined MIH's team as an auditor. The duo are an inspiring couple to watch. Mona emerges as the unlikely star of this season, with her convincing portrayal of a shrewd businesswoman, who couldn't care less for pink champagne and real flowers.
Karan as a gay man and Trinetra Haldar as Meher Chaudhry, a trans person who has joined MIH's team, shine the spotlight on the LGBTQIA+ community. Actor-doctor Trinetra, who is a post-op trans woman, does justice to her role as Meher. In a scene, where she is thrown off a vehicle after a date, it is hard to separate her from the character.
Grand colonial weddings, rekindling an old romance, a Bollywood wedding in France, a Dalit Buddhist wedding, polygamy, and a couple with a 10-year age difference, are all different themes and stories from this season.
The series represents real stories from varied walks of lives, yet it seems like a lot to process at one go. While every episode speaks of new lessons learnt and obstacles overcome, some characters and their characteristics seem a bit stretched. Karan's drug addiction gets out of hand and is disturbing to watch. Shashank Arora, who plays Kabir Basrai, MIH's official videographer, is as morose as ever. His narration at the end of each episode ends up sounding a bit too preachy.
Vikrant Massey fans can see him return as Nawab, a mentor-friend to Karan. Shivani Raghuvanshi, the young planner, who plays Jazz aka Jaspreet Kaur, is a relief.