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'Grateful for the support': 'Karuppu' producer SR Prabhu thanks CM Vijay for 9:00 am screenings

Pre-sales for Karuppu are skyrocketing, and thanks to Chief Minister Vijay’s approval for special 9:00 AM shows, the energy for the film is at an all-time high.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 12:26 IST
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We are glad and happy that we got the first special show support after he took charge as CM
said Karuppu producer SR Prabhu
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Published 13 May 2026, 12:26 IST
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