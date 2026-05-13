<p>The wait is almost over. After overcoming multiple 'hiccups', Suriya’s <em>Karuppu</em> is gearing up for a massive worldwide release on May 14. It’s been a year since Suriya last graced the big screen, and after his powerhouse performance in <em>Retro</em>, fans are buzzing to see him in this intense courtroom drama. </p><p>Adding to the hype is the long-awaited reunion of Suriya and Trisha, the hit pair of the early 2000s, is back together, promising to recreate the magic of their fan-favourite collaborations.</p>.CM Vijay approves special 9 am shows for Trisha-Suriya starrer 'Karuppu' .<p>The craze for the film is at an all-time high as cinema lovers buzz over the collaboration between SR Prabhu, Suriya and RJ Balaji. The trailer and songs have already become massive hits, but the real test begins with tomorrow’s theatrical debut.</p><p>Inside reports suggest <em>Karuppu</em> is a definitive winner and is said to dominate the 2026 box office. RJ Balaji’s crisp storytelling, GK Vishnu’s impressive cinematography, along with powerful performances from Suriya and Trisha, and peppy music by Sai Abhayankar, all point toward the movie emerging as a massive winner.</p><p>In an exclusive tête-à-tête, <em>Karuppu</em> producer SR Prabhu addressed Chief Minister Vijay’s decision to allow 9:00 am screenings for his film. Expressing his appreciation, he said that the team is delighted to receive such significant support for special shows so early in the CM’s new tenure.</p>.<div><blockquote>We are glad and happy that we got the first special show support after he took charge as CM</blockquote><span class="attribution">said Karuppu producer SR Prabhu</span></div>.<p>The 'Suriya-mania' is indeed real. Pre-sales for <em>Karuppu</em> are skyrocketing, and thanks to Chief Minister Vijay’s approval for special 9:00 AM shows, the energy for the film is at an all-time high. This political greenlight is a huge win for fans and is expected to push the film toward a record-breaking career best for Suriya. Industry insiders are forecasting an opening day collection of Rs 35-38 crore, a historic comeback for Suriya.</p><p>The buzz surrounding RJ Balaji as the film's antagonist might just be the tip of the iceberg. Reports suggest an unexpected cameo is set to stun audiences, delivering an adrenaline-pumping experience. It’s a well-guarded secret that promises to leave theater-goers thrilled as the courtroom drama unfolds.</p>.<p><strong>About </strong><em><strong>Karuppu</strong></em></p><p>Backed by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, <em>Karuppu</em> is directed by RJ Balaji. The movie stars Suriya, Trisha, RJ Balaji, Natty Natraj, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in key roles. </p><p>Featuring cinematography by GK Vishnu and music by Sai Abhayankar, the movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 14.</p>