Green Day, Shawn Mendes to perform at Lollapalooza India 2025 in Mumbai

The music gala will also feature gigs by former One Director member Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals of Heat Waves fame, EDM powerhouse Zedd, American DJ John Summit, rock band Nothing But Thieves and Big Boi, one-half of legendary rap duo Outkast.

From India, artists like Hanumankind, Raftaar x Kr$na, legendary sitarist Niladri Kumar, Lisa Mishra, Raman Negi, Sid Vashi, Raghav Meattle, Sudan and Tawliinder will perform at the festival.