Gripping tale about the birth of Bangladesh

Indians are aware of the historic 1971 war with Pakistan that resulted in the formation of Bangladesh and ended the decades-long struggle of the Bengalis. However, not many know about the Urdu-Bengali conflict and the tyrannical subjugation of a people despite their superior numerical strength. Veteran director Shyam Benegal's 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' delves into all of this by narrating the tale of a leader who identified himself with the Bangla cause.