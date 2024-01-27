Gripping thriller with intense performances

The story unfolds over the course of three-fourths of a day, making it interesting and leaving little scope for unnecessary elements. Owing to the plot’s complexity, romance is not a major theme. Comedy is non-existent. The fast-paced narrative rolls on with a well-written script and keen attention to detail. Despite time constraints, the film is mostly nuanced in its depiction of the central characters’ moral dilemmas. The director introduces a sort of fatalistic spirit to the plot that emotionally engages the audience even after the final credits roll.