Gripping thriller with intense performances

Case of Kondana Kannada (Theatres)
Director: Deviprasad Shetty
Cast: Vijay Raghavendra Bhavana Khushee Ravi
Rating: 3.5/5
As a teenager, Vijay Raghavendra’s talents came to the fore when he starred in T S Nagabharana’s classic ‘Chinnari Mutha’. As a lead actor, barring a few films, he has been seen in uninspiring roles that undermine his talent. In ‘Case of Kondana’, we finally see a plot intense and complex enough to make the most of his skills.
Wilson is a newly recruited assistant sub-inspector. He is impulsive but kind-hearted. He lives a simple life with his father and dreams of marrying his girlfriend Sahana. The audience is introduced to ACP Lakshmi (Bhavana) and her father Tyagaraj (Rangayana Raghu), also a cop. A migrant labourer, Raju, and his wife struggle to take care of their ailing son while a local rowdy seeks revenge against Wilson for a minor skirmish. A murder sets in motion a chain of events that eventually link all the subplots.
The story unfolds over the course of three-fourths of a day, making it interesting and leaving little scope for unnecessary elements. Owing to the plot’s complexity, romance is not a major theme. Comedy is non-existent. The fast-paced narrative rolls on with a well-written script and keen attention to detail. Despite time constraints, the film is mostly nuanced in its depiction of the central characters’ moral dilemmas. The director introduces a sort of fatalistic spirit to the plot that emotionally engages the audience even after the final credits roll.
Vijay Raghavendra plays his role well while Bhavana is equally brilliant as a no-nonsense cop. Kushee catches the viewers’ eye while veteran Rangayana Raghu puts on a solid performance.
‘Case of Kondana’ is intense and realistic and handles a thriller with aplomb. Watch it for a fresh experience.