<p>A wave of 'exit theories' flooded the internet lately, suggesting a falling out between Prakash Raj and the <em>Spirit</em> team. While the rumours about his exit spread like wildfire, the truth is far less dramatic. Prakash Raj is still very much part of the project. He shut down the gossip and said he hasn't even started shooting his scenes yet.</p><p>Prakash Raj officially put an end to the speculations and debunked those <em>Spirit</em> exit rumours. Talking to social media, Prakash Raj pointed out that since his scenes haven't even started filming, the 'news' of his departure is pure gossip. </p><p>"To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers…. On #Spirit the movie . We have not even started shooting for my scenes .. and you whatsup factories speculate stories . Grow up and have a life 😂😂😂😂. #justasking," he wrote on X.</p>.<p>Prakash Raj silenced the viral claims that Sandeep Reddy Vanga had kicked him off the project with the post. The exit reports had gone so far as to quote Vanga saying, 'You’re fired,' but his response made it clear that the viral claims were nothing more than online gossip.</p><p>Well, this isn’t the first time <em>Spirit</em> made headlines due to some casting drama. Last year, buzz had it that Deepika Padukone was the top pick for the female lead, but she eventually moved on. Rumour has it that she and Sandeep Reddy Vanga couldn’t see eye-to-eye on the demanding work schedule, which cleared the way for Triptii Dimri to step into the role.</p>.<p><strong>What do we know about </strong><em><strong>Spirit</strong></em></p><p><em>Spirit</em> officially went on floors with a mahurat in Hyderabad this past November. Starring Prabhas as a gritty, rebellious police officer, the film features a high-profile supporting cast, including Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.</p>.<p>Reports suggest that Vivek Oberoi plays a deadly villain in the movie, and the makers are aiming to release the movie in mid-2027 rather than at the end of the year.</p>