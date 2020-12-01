Mbatha-Raw to reunite with Apple for thriller 'Surface'

Gugu Mbatha-Raw to reunite with Apple for thriller 'Surface'

"Surface" is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Apple Studios.

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Dec 01 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 15:49 ist
Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Credit: Instagram/gugumbatharaw

Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw has landed a lead role in "Surface", a psychological thriller series set up at Apple TV Plus.

The show, which hails from "High Fidelity" co-creator and executive producer Veronica West, will be the actor's second project with the streamer after "The Morning Show".

According to Deadline, "Surface" is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Apple Studios.

The streamer didn't disclose any other details or logline for the project.

West, known for her work on "Brothers & Sisters" and "State of Affairs", has created and penned the eight-part series.

She is also attached to executive produce "Surface" alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine.

This is the latest Apple show to be backed by Hello Sunshine, which also produces Witherspoon-starrer "The Morning Show", "Truth Be Told" and the upcoming country music talent competition "My Kind of Country".

Production on "Surface" is expected to begin next year. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Apple TV
Apple TV+
Entertainment

What's Brewing

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

This MNC will try a four-day work week

This MNC will try a four-day work week

'Pandemic' chosen as word of the year for 2020

'Pandemic' chosen as word of the year for 2020

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon at 12-year high

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon at 12-year high

The Lead: Nanda Gopal on his latest film 'Arishadvarga'

The Lead: Nanda Gopal on his latest film 'Arishadvarga'

 