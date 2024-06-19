Gujarat HC to watch 'Maharaj' movie to decide if it is defamatory or not

The 'Libel Case of 1862' is related to a case filed by religious leader Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj against a journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji for publishing an article in a newspaper in Mumbai (then Bombay). The article alleged "immoral practices of Jadunathji with the females of his sect." The British judges passed the judgement in favour of Mulji while also expressing their opinion on "general practices of Maharajas" of the sect.

The petitioners have said that the judgement of the British judges contains 'scandalous and defamatory language' against the Pustimargi sect as a whole. They have said that "judgement was based on interpretation of Sanskrit verses after recording that the same is a dead language."

The judgement recorded, according to the petitioners, that "the Maharajas i.e Acharyas of the sect undertake immoral practices. It also interpreted the devotional songs of Lord Krishna as being of amorous character and having a corrupting and licentious tendency where the subject of sexual intercourse is most prominent."

The petitioners have said that the release of the movie ""is likely to incite feelings of hatred and violence against the Pustimargi sect which, would be in breach of code of ethics under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Rules of 2021’) and the Selfregulation Code of Over the Top Technology (OTT).

Earlier on Tuesday, appearing for Netflix senior counsel Mukul Rohagti opposed the petition stating, "We can't eradicate legal history whether we like the judgement or not. Picturisation of facts of legal history can't be restrained."