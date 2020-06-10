'Gulabo Sitabo' is an ode to puppetry, says director Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar is arguably one of most popular directors in Hindi cinema and enjoys a strong fan following due to his distinguished brand of cinema. The Piku helmer is awaiting the release of the much-hyped Gulabo Sitabo, set to get a digital only premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. Speaking exclusively to DH, he opens about reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, his love for Lucknow and the digital revolution.

(Edited excerpts)

What made you go in for the title Gulabo Sitabo?

We did not have a title in mind when we were writing the film. Later, we came across a video of a puppeteer sing the Gulabo Sitabo song and realised that puppetry is a dying art. As the movie has a Lucknow setting,- the title is like a metaphor. In some ways, Gulabo Sitabo is an ode to puppetry.

Are you familiar with the 'tehzeeb' of Lucknow?

I am familiar with Lucknow culture as I come from Kolkata. Moreover, the writer (Juhi Chaturvedi) is from the city. I stayed in old Lucknow as part of my research and realised that it still has an old world charm.

How was the experience of reuniting with Ayushmann after Vicky Donor?

He is a motivated actor and does not play to the gallery. His character in Gulabo Sitabo is a real one.

What do you admire the most about Amitabh Bachchan?

Mr Bachchan is a highly disciplined person and has tremendous excitement for work. Our mutual excitement (about working together) has strengthened our bond.

How do you feel about Gulabo Sitabo getting a digital only release as opposed to a theatrical one?

A theatrical release is not possible under the current circumstances as there is a lot of uncertainty. I am happy about it getting a digital only release as it will be enjoyed by people from over 200 countries.

Are you in favour of doing away with the 'interval' in movies?

I am game for a no interval setting as it is not possible for us to write a script keeping the interval block in mind.

Will Shoebite ever see in the light of the day?

If Disney releases Shoebite, we will get to see it.

Also read: 'Gulabo Sitabo' trailer: A delight for Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana fans