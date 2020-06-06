‘Gulabo Sitabo’ to ‘Bala’: 5 Ayushmann Khurrana starrers with a strong Uttar Pradesh connect

Ayushmann Khurrana is arguably one of the biggest and most popular young stars in Hindi cinema today. Bollywood’s favourite ‘Donor’ has won the love of fans due to his intelligent selection of roles and impressive screen presence. The heartthrob is currently gearing up for the release of the much-hyped Gulabo sitabo, slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker Shoojit sircar, has a heartland setting and this has piqued the curiosity. Here is a look at AK movies based in Uttar Pradesh.
Gulabo Sitabo
One of the most eagerly-awaited films of the year, Gulabo Sitabo revolves around the bittersweet relationship between an old man and his feisty tenant. The comedy-drama, penned by Juhi Chaturvedi of Piku fame, explores the joys of life in the ‘City of Nawabs’. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan as the parallel lead, which is one of its biggest highlights.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan
A ‘spiritual successor’ to the much-loved Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, this lively romantic-comedy--Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan-- revolves around taboo subject of homosexuality and tickled the funnybone with its breezy screenplay. It was shot in Varanasi and had a distinct UP flavour The film, however, did not live up to expectations at the ticket window as its run was cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.
Article 15
A hard-hitting drama, Article 15 highlighted the murky nature of caste dynamics in the heartland and ruffled a few feathers with its effective presentation. The film, starring AK as a police officer, received rave reviews and exceeded expectations at the box office. Many feel, it is one of the finest movies of director Anubhav Sinha’s career.
Dream Girl
Shot in the patli galis of Mathura, Dream Girl featured Ayushmann in a quirky new avatar and touched upon what happens when the hero masters the art of impersonating the voice of a woman. The film, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, did well at the ticket window despite receiving mixed reviews
Bala
A witty satirical comedy, Bala was shot in Lucknow and Kanpur and the captured the essence of Uttar Pradesh quite well. The film focused on the struggles of a ‘Kanpuriya’ who suffers from premature baldness. It received a thumbs up for its lively presentation and emerged as a commercial success.