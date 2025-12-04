<p>After making a commendable Kannada debut with <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kantara%20chapter%201">Kantara Chapter 1</a></em>, actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=gulshan%20devaiah">Gulshan Devaiah</a> is set to expand his horizons with his first-ever Telugu project. The actor is all set to star in <em>Maa Inti Bangaram</em>, a Telugu film starring lady superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=samantha%20">Samantha Ruth Prabhu </a>under her home banner, Tralala Moving Pictures.</p><p>The mahurat ceremony of the film was held in October, and the production house shared glimpses from the mahurat and made the announcement on social media. While the makers are keeping Gulshan’s character under wraps, the actor has confirmed his participation and shared his excitement about working with Samantha.</p>.<p>Talking about the project, Gulshan said, “I’ve been waiting for a good opportunity to do something with Samantha, and MIB came in at the right time, it seems. I’m currently neck deep in preparation for MIB. I don’t want to say anything about my part or the film, but it’s a pretty challenging part to play, and I’m hoping I will put in the necessary effort & won’t mess it up. Let’s see.”</p><p>In parallel, Gulshan is also prepping for a Tamil web series, <em>Legacy</em>, that stars R. Madhavan.</p><p>With this, Gulshan Devaiah has successfully forayed into Southern industries and continues to prove his versatility and pan-Indian appeal.</p>