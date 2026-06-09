Guns N’ Roses to perform in India: Check venues, dates and ticket prices

<p>American hard rock band Guns N' Roses is making its return to India.</p><p>As part of the Asia leg of their ongoing world tour, the band will be performing in Bengaluru and Guwahati in November this year.</p><p>This is the band's third outing in the country after it's debut 2012 tour across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, followed by the latest performance in Mumbai in 2025.</p><p>It will be the band's first ever performance in the Northeast India.</p><p>The band will bring back its iconic hits such as <em>November Rain, Sweet Child O' Mine</em> and <em>Welcome to the Jungle</em>.</p><p>The members of the band are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff Mckagan (bass) and Slash (lead guitar).</p>.'Few shots turned misleading': 'Peddi' director Buchi Babu Sana confirms Janhvi Kapoor's controversial scenes are out.<p><strong>Assam Chief Minister welcomes the band to Guwahati</strong></p><p>Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed the band to Guwahati.</p><p>In a post shared on X, he wrote, "Turns out the road to Paradise City runs through Guwahati. Being the rock music enthusiast that he is, I knew this announcement would strike a chord with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia Ji. See you in November!"</p>.<p><strong>Concert dates</strong></p><p>The band will play in Bengaluru on November 14 and on November 17 in Guwahati.</p><p><strong>Venues</strong></p><p>In Bengaluru, the band will perform at NICE Grounds while in Guwahati, the concert will be held at Khanapara Veterinary Ground.</p><p><strong>Ticket Prices</strong></p><p>The Bengaluru show ticket prices, as listed on BookMyShow starts at Rs 4500 onwards while the Guwahati tickets start at Rs 2500 onwards.</p><p><strong>When and where to book the ticket?</strong></p><p>The tickets for the concerts can be booked through the ticket booking platform BookMyShow. The ticket sales will start at 11 am on June 9.</p>