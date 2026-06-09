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Guns N’ Roses to perform in India: Check venues, dates and ticket prices

As part of the Asia leg of their ongoing world tour, the band will be performing in Bengaluru and Guwahati in November this year.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 07:20 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 07:20 IST
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